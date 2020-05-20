Neighbors react to shooting on Maple Grove and Avondale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighbors on the southside of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 that the sound of gunshots is becoming a reoccurring nightmare in their neighborhood and enough is enough.

“It’s very alarming because back in March a stray bullet went through our window,” said Angelica Gonzales. “You can’t predict these so you can’t prepare for it, so it is scary.”

Concerning words from Gonzales, for the past 17 to 18 years she lived in her family’s home on Maple Grove and Avondale Drive. She was home during the time of the shooting and says the gunshots are becoming way to common.

“I was sitting in the living room watching the TV and I heard the shots and they sounded close so I knew it happened at least behind the house,” said Gonzales. “I saw a young kid in a red hoodie run through the yard, so I knew it was something if he ran through the yard. I looked out the window and saw the neighbor she was already on the phone with the police.”

Around 4 o clock in the afternoon dispatch received a call from the Phillips gas station in reference of a shooting of an adult male.

“It looks like it started here at Avondale,” said Officer Paul Meitz, Fort Wayne Police Public Information Officer. “It looks like it started here and our victim was shot in his vehicle and drove over to the gas station at Pettit and Calhoun that is where he received medical help.

Fort Wayne police did tell WANE 15 that someone is in custody, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

