Neighbors push back against planned apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several residents of a west side neighborhood have pushed back against the potential building of several small apartment buildings near their homes. West State Apartments has been put on the agenda for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The commission will consider approving a rezone request to allow the potential construction of 24 or more apartments between West State Boulevard and Bass Road. The plan submitted to the commission shows three buildings, each with eight apartments being built in the first phase, while three additional buildings could be later built.

“In this little area, you have a little piece of the city, but a little piece of nature,” Cathy Coughlin, a neighbor opposed to the project told WANE 15. “Once you take that out, you can never bring that back.”

Two roads, Neuhaus Drive and Lathrop Drive, end at the wooded property which includes two houses.

“I’ve always like this property,” Martin Henry said about the land he owns. “I bought it relatively cheap years ago and let the kids use it. And I like it because the property stretches all the way out to state street. It goes down this pretty ravine.”

According to Henry, the plan would keep much of the wooded area where a walking path would wind down a hill. Two new access roads have been drawn up, one to connect Neuhaus and Lathrop and another that wraps around the former Nazarene church, which Henry bought, and connects to West State Boulevard.

“It’s going to be a nice two room classy, little operation,” Henry added.

That operation, has not been welcomed by the neighbors who reached out to WANE 15, hoping to stop spot zoning.

“It impacts your privacy,” Coughlin explained. “It impacts the security of the area. It completely ruins the greenspace… [Several neighbors] moved here because of this beautiful background and it will all be destroyed.”

Henry said he hasn’t been 100% sure he’s turning the plan into a reality, but is working his way through the process, while looking for support from neighbors, which seemed unlikely as of Wednesday afternoon.

“This is zoned residential and they need to keep it the way it was when these people purchased their homes,” Coughlin added about the plan commission’s decision.

The public hearing for the project is expected to be held Wednesday afternoon.