ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A sign that refers to Lane 200E Lake James as “Wilma Ball Memorial Way” will soon be placed on private property at the entrance to that edition in Angola, Max Robison told WANE 15.

Robison was good friends with Wilma Ball. Ball was stabbed and killed at her home on that street in 2021.

“We think that will honor her memory,” Robison said. We’ll be reminded about Wilma, the good things we knew about Wilma not the bad things that happened a year and a few months ago.”

Former neighbor Matthew Hoover pleaded guilty in the killing of Ball at a hearing on Tuesday after agreeing to a plea deal with the Steuben County Prosecutor.

A sign honoring Ball also hangs on a tree along Ln 200 E Lake James several feet away from Ball’s home.

A sign honoring Wilma Ball hangs on a tree near her Lake James home. Photo taken 8/17/22.

On Wednesday, Robison and another neighbor said there’s a sense of closure and relief for the community.

Robison remembers Ball as an 82-year-old going on 60. He said she was very active.

He and his wife would get dinner with Ball and her late husband on Friday nights. Robison said that continued with just Ball after her husband passed.

“She was just a good neighbor and a good friend,” he said.

Robison believes the plea agreement for Hoover is satisfactory for both neighbors who knew Ball and her family as well.

“We’ve been living with this for over a year now, and we miss Wilma every day. So, it’s good for the neighborhood and good for the family that there is some sort of closure,” Robison said.

WANE 15 did talk to a family member at Ball’s home who politely declined to comment.

Hoover’s sentencing hearing is set for October 4.