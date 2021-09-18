Neighbors bring memorable experience to Fort4Fitness runners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christmas came early to Fort Wayne this year in support of Fort4Fitness participants.

One neighborhood on Oakdale Drive, near the intersection with South Wayne Avenue, had tents and tables decked with holiday décor.

Santa even sported gym shorts and tennis shoes to cheer on the runners.

Santa Claus took an early visit to Fort Wayne!

Runners were also able to enjoy a band on the corner of Bass Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Carolyn and Dave Martin said in an interview they were happy to be able to give a little more energy and enthusiasm to the runners.

The Williams-Woodland Park neighborhood featured chalk art, entertainment and beer shots for runners.