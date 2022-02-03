NeighborLink helps those who can’t clear off their driveways themselves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After two straight days of snow coming down, a lot of people find themselves cleaning their driveways, usually more than once. There are those who can’t get out and shovel or get behind a snow blower. That’s when NeighborLink Fort Wayne steps in.

The non-profit organization’s executive director Eric Wood and two other volunteers were out and about on Thursday helping clear the driveways and sidewalks of those who requested their help. They started around 2 p.m. and had a whole list of homes to hit.

They started in the 46806 area code on Capitol Avenue.

“The reason why we’re out here is pretty simple. We just want to love our neighbors. It’s a practical way to jump in the gap and to serve those that may be stuck in the margins, or vulnerable, or don’t have a voice. So, every time they raise their hand, we want to show up as best we can,” Wood said.

They helped people like Fort Wayne resident Dolly Woods.

“They are really good. They’re always helping in the neighborhood,” Woods said. “You can call them. They’re always available, and they do the best they can for the neighborhood and that’s good. We needed that in our neighborhood.”

NeighborLink does more than just snow removal. They help out with all sorts of projects, repairs, removals around the home. He said they get about 3,000 requests for help per year and can always use help.

“I can’t think of a better use of our time than jumping into the gaps for our neighbors of Fort Wayne, Wood said.”

You can find ways to get help, volunteer or donate on NeighborLink’s website.