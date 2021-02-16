Neighborlink Fort Wayne begins tackling 100+ requests to shovel snow from driveways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the huge amount of snow that fell over the region came a lot of service towards others, such as helping a person stuck on the road or even giving others a ride home. Also, helping shovel driveways of those that weren’t able to do it themselves.

Neighborlink Fort Wayne got well over 100 requests for help with shoveling driveways. Neighborlink is a web-based, volunteer mobilization organization in Fort Wayne that encourages practical neighbor-to-neighbor expressions of God’s love.

Their volunteers were out and about Tuesday after almost a foot of snow fell over Fort Wayne in the last two days.

“It’s a pretty big demand after a major snow event like this and sometimes it’s a case of someone needs to get to a doctor’s appointment or sometimes it’s a case of delivery of meals on wheels or not necessarily this person needs to leave but maybe it’s a medical emergency,” explained Jeff Shatto, volunteer coordinator for the organization. “There’s all sorts of reasons why this snow needs to be removed and the homeowner just can’t do it themselves. So we try to step in the best we can and provide assistance.”

It’s a service the volunteers proudly and humbly give.

“I think at the end of the day everyone will go home pretty exhausted, but with a feeling that they’ve given back to the community and had a sense of accomplishment.”

With the possibility of more snow on Thursday, Neighborlink Fort Wayne is expecting to be shoveling snow for the rest of the week.