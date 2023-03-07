FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the battle over a party barge project north of downtown continues, a neighborhood organization plans to hold a press conference to publicly address its concerns, and its city council representative plans to stand with them.

“I will surely be standing with them as they take really an unusual position to formally oppose zoning that is adjacent to their neighborhood,” said 2nd District councilman Russ Jehl.

The Northside Neighborhood Association (NNA) will hold the press conference Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at 3501 Parnell Ave. to discuss “public land to be used for private business.”

The NNA consists of a neighborhood that sits east of the St. Joseph River, north of downtown Fort Wayne, west of Anthony Boulevard and south of Glenbrook Square.

This map shows the location of both the Northside Neighborhood Association and the party barge proposal.

According to the NNA, the press conference will cover a brief history of the site and the various attempts to develop the site, including the previous donation of the property for the Rivergreenway.

The organization has also spoken out against the party barge project at multiple Fort Wayne City Council meetings, including the one on Tuesday.

One of the NNA’s advisory board member’s main concerns is the environment.

“The environmental concern of this site, it’s 80% flood plain,” said Dan Wire. “This is really a very unique place.”

Other concerns residents have cited in the past include environmental factors, light pollution and safety concerns.