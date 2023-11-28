FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved $2 million of legacy funds to go toward a new Neighborhood Health location Tuesday night.

That $2 million brings the total amount raised to $19 million — just shy of the $20 million needed for the project.

This is one of the final pieces to the puzzle needed to get this project off the ground, 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said.

The new clinic will be located at the corner of Oxford and Warsaw streets in southeast Fort Wayne. In addition to providing medical, behavioral and dental services, there’s an emphasis on the access to prenatal and postnatal care this facility will offer.

“This health center is in the heart of 46806 zip code, which has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the state,” Neighborhood Health President and CEO Angie Zaegel said.

The clinic will also house an 1,800 square-foot community center.

With this approval, construction at the site, the former Ward Elementary School, is slated to begin Jan. 1, 2024. Given an estimated timeline of 14-16 months, residents can expect to begin receiving care by early 2025.