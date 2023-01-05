FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although the planned location for a new Allen County Jail has changed, negative feedback has remained throughout the process of finding a new site.

The latest display of disapproval was a gathering of homeowners near the location chosen for the new jail, 2911 Meyer Road.

The local neighborhood’s main point of contention is the jail being so close to where they live, and the 2911 Meyer Road site would put the jail just southwest of the neighborhood.

The organizers wanted the event to be an opportunity for those opposed to the jail to speak, saying “we feel that the Rally is the perfect time and larger place for the people to voice their opinions without being in a hurry or being intimidated, and learn the answers that the Commissioners themselves have already given about the jail in writing.”

The organizers of the rally also feel the new jail location will lower property values, increase property taxes and result in the loss of wildlife and wetlands.

The neighborhood held the rally at the Sunnymede baseball diamonds near the intersection of Medford and Sunwood drives in the eastern edge of Fort Wayne.