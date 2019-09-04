Neighbor: Garrett shooting victim lives in tent, uses bathroom in bucket

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A Garrett woman is shaken up after one of her neighbors was shot Monday night. She’s sharing more details about the neighbor and why she wants him kicked out of the neighborhood.

To the rear of Kathy Griffin’s house on the 400 block of East Keyser St. is a man who lives in a barn and a couple who lives in a tent right beside the barn. It was the man in the tent who she says was shot.

After getting hit in the shoulder around 10:40 p.m., he ran to Griffin’s house for help.

“There was blood everywhere,” she explained.

The neighbor explained that he said he was lying inside the tent when someone on the outside fired into it with a gun, hitting his shoulder. Griffin and her husband helped him manage the blood with towels and called 911, but she’s fed up with the lifestyle of her neighbors.

“We can’t even use our backyard,” she said. “I won’t even let my four grandchildren come out here and play because you don’t know what they’re doing and basically with the shooting I don’t want my grandkids around here. I can’t do it anymore.”

The three people who live behind her use this barn and tent for housing. Griffin said they drink themselves drunk, smoke marijuana and never stop fighting. They shower outside with two liter bottles and they use the bathroom in buckets.

She and her neighbors have called the police many times, but nothing’s been done. It was on one of these calls that police saw the bucket that they use the bathroom in.

“We don’t know what they do with the buckets after they’re done using them for a bathroom,” Griffin said.

Now her frustrations are at an all time high since Monday’s shooting. The man in the barn has lived in the area for a while, but the people in the tent have only lived there since May.

“I’m even scared to be home alone,” she said, pointing to the gun she keeps on her at all times. “I can’t do this anymore. This is ridiculous. I want them to get out.”

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled on foot. They’re described as white men, one 6-feet tall with a military-style haircut, the other with shaggy hair. Investigators will attempt to check surveillance cameras from nearby businesses Tuesday to learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garrett Police Department at (260) 357-5151.