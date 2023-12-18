FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is accused of having a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit during a crash that resulted in her child suffering fractured ribs, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 31-year-old Danielle E. Mestre on Monday with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a Nov. 7 crash in the 3700 block of Saint Joe Center Road.

At about 4:15 p.m. that afternoon, responding medics and Fort Wayne police officers found Mestre immobile in a vehicle that had gone off the roadway and crashed in a yard, court documents said. Mestre suffered a dislocated hip and at least one laceration to her face, according to those documents.

Her child, whose age was not given, was in the vehicle and suffered fractured ribs, according to court documents.

Officers found a half-full beer on the driver’s side floor-board that was still cold to the touch, court documents said.

Three hours after the crash, a blood draw at a local hospital found Mestre’s blood-alcohol-content at .26 percent. Indiana’s legal limit is .08 percent.

A warrant for Mestre’s arrest has been issued, but as of Monday afternoon she had not been booked into Allen County Jail.