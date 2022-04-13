FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Christian rockers NEEDTOBREATHE will perform in Fort Wayne next month.

The “Something Beautiful” band will perform with special guest Patrick Droney at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion on May 12. Tickets are currently on sale.

NEEDTOBREATHE has toured with acts like Taylor Swift, and Tim McGraw and Train and has garnered millions of streams.

Their current Into the Mystery Acoustic Tour promises a “memorable, genre-defying evening of inspirational and contagious joy,” a promotional release said.

Get tickets for NEEDTOBREATHE’s Fort Wayne show HERE.