Needle found in trick-or-treat candy, Van Wert Police say

This piece of unidentified candy reportedly had a needle inside. (Van Wert Police/Facebook)

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert, Ohio, are warning residents to check their children’s Halloween candy after a woman reportedly found a needle in a treat.

In a Facebook post, Van Wert Police wrote that a local mother brought a piece of unlabeled candy to the police department. The candy had a needle inside, the department said.

A needle is shown in this piece of unidentified candy. (Van Wert Police/Facebook)

In photos shared by the department, a needle can be seen inside the orange-colored candy.

The candy is in a small, clear package, only marked with the words, “NOT LABELED FOR INDIVIDUAL SALE.”

Similar photos of the candy were shared in a public Facebook community group for Van Wert residents. In a post on the page, a woman said her children collected the candy somewhere on Jefferson Street, 2nd Street or 3rd Street. In the post, the woman said she was “not out to single a person out for this, but more to make parents aware of what has happened.”

Van Wert held its community trick-or-treat event Sunday evening.

WANE 15 reached out to Van Wert Police, but the department’s Chief refused to comment. It’s unknown if the department has a suspect in the case or what charges someone could face, if identified.

