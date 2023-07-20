(WANE) — As storms roll through stretches of northeast Indiana, over 6,000 Fort Wayne residents have lost power as a result.

According to Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), 6,326 customers were without power in Fort Wayne as of 6:14 p.m.

Nearly every power outage has happened in the southern half of Fort Wayne, with a majority of the outages being around Waynedale, Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park and Prince Chapman Academy, according to I&M.

Northeastern REMC also reported nearly 600 outages in southwest Fort Wayne.

I&M’s outage map also showed outages in other parts of northeast Indiana as over 300 customers in Auburn are without power.