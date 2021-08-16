Nearly 30,000 students heading back to FWCS classrooms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 30,000 students are waking up this morning for their first day of school at Fort Wayne Community Schools. As one of the state’s biggest school districts, there’s a lot that goes into making a successful first day.

One important reminder, masks are required regardless of vaccination status. FWCS made the decision last week ahead of the start of the school year.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise again and low vaccination rates among students, we must take precautions,” said Dr. Mark Daniel, superintendent of FWCS. “Our first priority for the school year is to keep students at all grade levels in school five days a week. We know students learn best in person, and we have a lot to do this year.”

