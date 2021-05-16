Nearly 2 and a half years later – Missing Fort Wayne man’s family still seeking answers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been nearly two and a half years since Kevin Nguyen was last seen.

“I have a calendar at home and I just make an ‘X’ on the calendar because he’s not home yet,” said Dee Campbell, Nguyen’s grandmother. “Right now it’s like somebody went out for coffee and never came home.”

Nguyen was kicked out of the Brass Rail after being involved in an altercation December 8, 2018. According to Campbell, he was spotted on surveillance footage around 12:40 a.m. on December 9. 2018 and was never seen again.

Since that year, Campbell, along with community members, have continued to seek answers as to what happened to Nguyen. On Sunday, about 30 people walked the downtown streets to remind everyone that he still hasn’t been found.

The crowd wore “Where’s Kevin?” t-shirts and held up posters.

The crowd wore “Where’s Kevin?” t-shirts and held up posters.

“I think it keeps the awareness out there that we have someone missing from our local community,” said Amy Davis, an advocate. “People [could] think he’s found or they just think you know that no one’s looking for him… So, every time it gets refreshed in your mind, you’re gonna think ‘if I have a clue I need to maybe call the police department and turn that in.'”

Campbell said she will continue to organize events like this until she has answers, regardless of how big or small the crowd is.

“We have big crowds and we have not so big crowds, but every crowd is important because it remembers, Kevin,” said Campbell. “It tells him, ‘we haven’t forgotten, you will be brought home.’ Nothing is done in a click of a fingers, and we’re getting there.”

She said plans to hold another event in early October, which is when Nguyen’s birthday is.

“All we want is Kevin. So please, if you know something, come forward. Share it, because the tiniest of things can really, really crack this open,” said Campbell.

Anyone with information about what happened the night he went missing is asked to call (260) 427-1222.