FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 100 new homes and townhomes are planned for a subdivision adjacent to the Colonial Oaks Golf in the 8200 block of Huguenard Road.

Oakmont Development Co. LLC owned by developer Jeff Thomas is proposing to divide 35 acres into 96 lots. The nation’s largest homebuilder, DR Horton, will be the exclusive builder for the new subdivision, Thunderhawk, according to Austin Glenn, Oakmont’s development asset manager.

Horton has already started building homes on the west side of Huguenard in a subdivision called Colonial Heights where homes start around $286,000 and range from 1,500 to 2,600 square feet, according to the builder’s website.

Thunderhawk will feature ranch and two-story homes that most likely will cost more than $320,000. The single family homes are to be constructed on the north side of the property and townhomes on the south, Glenn said. A price range for the townhomes hasn’t been established, Glenn added.

As the property is surrounded by the golf course to the north and east with single family residential housing to the south, two entrances will be created at Huguenard Road, according to documents filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Thomas is seeking rezoning from agricultural, its current use, to R2, a residential zoning designation that would allow townhomes.

“As a whole, our county is really behind in offering other housing options,” Glenn said. “We’ve been a very affordable place to live and we’re coming into a generation of homebuyers who don’t want full-sized home or property to maintain.”

The property is currently utilized as agricultural land, but located in an area that is quickly developing with residential subdivisions i.e. Colonial Heights, Raven’s Cove, and Fullers Landing,.

Developing this property fits in with the All in Allen plan that calls for “adjacent growth or infill growth goals,” plan documents state.

“The proposal adequately meets Allen County’s adjacent growth policy as set forth in the Allen County Comprehensive Plan which contemplates that new growth and development in suburban areas be compatible with the character of existing improvements, coordinated with utility system improvements, served by a sewer system and contiguous to existing developed areas,” the developer’s proposal states.

“Here, the subject property is (a) in close proximity to other residential developments; (b) in an area of Allen County that is currently experiencing significant new growth and developments; and (c) in an area that City of Fort Wayne water and sanitary sewer utility services are readily accessible. Therefore, the proposed development will be a natural complement to the growth of this area.

Pending site plan and zoning approvals, Oakmont hopes to start work this year in the late summer or early fall, Glenn added.