FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- U.S. cigarette smoking has dropped to another all-time low. However, in Northeast Indiana, the percentage of smokers beats national rates.

According to Tobacco Free Allen County, the adult smoking rate in Indiana is 19.4% versus the 11% nationwide. In Allen County , around 20% of adults smoke. The high school tobacco use rate is 22.9% that’s all tobacco products combined together. But the majority of teen use is vaping. 5.2% of Indiana high school students smoke, more than double the 2% U.S. teen smoking rate. 18.5% of Indiana teens vape.

Executive Director Nancy Cripe with Tobacco free Allen County is concerned about usage rates.

“The industry comes up with this mass produced product that they can claim is safer and make it look really cool and make it look high tech and put all these flavorings in it because there aren’t these regulations saying they can’t,” said Cripe.

The spring 2022 data show that 18%of high school seniors in Northeast Indiana vape. Crips says they only way for change to happen are to raise the tobacco tax and to get rid of the flavoring of e-cigarettes.