NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, cites ‘public health threat’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — There will not be a NCAA basketball tournament in 2020.

The NCAA on Thursday canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

The NCAA said the decision was based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat as well as “our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

The following is the full statement issued by the NCAA: