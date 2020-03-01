Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher tells 60 Minutes posing with dead ISIS prisoner was ‘distasteful’

A Navy SEAL and Fort Wayne native charged and acquitted of murdering an ISIS prisoner in 2017 speaks about the events that led to his court martial for the first time in a 60 Minutes interview with David Martin.

Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher tells Martin he was wrong to pose for photos with the wounded prisoner, holding a knife to his neck and implying in a text he had killed the ISIS fighter. He called the incident “wrong” and “distasteful.” He also tells Martin he had no sympathy for the enemy prisoner.

Gallagher was convicted of posing with enemy dead for that photo and his case became a cause celebre when the president intervened on his behalf.

His interview will be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. on WANE 15.