FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A natural gas leak shut down part of Coliseum Boulevard Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that Fort Wayne Police officers and firefighters closed Coliseum Boulevard South after they were called to the area around 6:32 a.m.

The closure runs from Raymond Avenue to New Haven Avenue at Coliseum Blvd.

No information about the gas leak was immediately available. Dispatchers could not say how long the roads would be closed.

