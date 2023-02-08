FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the celebration, Yelp created a list of the top 10 spots in Fort Wayne to grab a slice.

Taking into account each Fort Wayne business in the pizza category, Yelp ranked them by the ratings and total volume of reviews.

Here’s the whole list created by Yelp:

And here’s a breakdown of each spot:

Big Apple Pizza in downtown Fort Wayne took the number one spot. Every Thursday, you can buy a 24-inch pie at Big Apple for the price of an 18-inch pie. Buffalo Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch are also guaranteed flavors on Thursdays.

Big Apple Pizza Big Apple Pizza Big Apple Pizza

In second place is Raimondo’s. The pizzeria on West State has specials every day for different combinations of medium and large pizza orders. Right now at Raimondo’s, you can make a carryout order for a pizza with one topping that costs $7.99 plus tax.

Third on the list 800 Degrees. Near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads, this spot specialized in wood-fired pizza as its name suggests.

The original location of Oley’s on US 24 is number four on the list. The double-crust style can arguably satisfy a pizza craving with just one slice.

In fifth place is Three Fires Pizza. The restaurant on Illinois Road is currently offering Chicken Alfredo Pizza, among their other rotating specials. If you choose to celebrate National Pizza Day here, Three Fires also offers $5 draft beers each Thursday.

Another favorite in downtown Fort Wayne, 816 Pint & Slice is sixth on the list. The pizzeria told WANE 15 it is offering a $5 combo that includes a slice and a soda for National Pizza Day.

Number seven is River Bend Pizza on St. Joe Road, a carry-out only spot with creative flavors like Fireball Pizza.

Ranked eight is Redwood Inn, a classic spot on West Main Street.

Ninth is the northeast location of B. Antonio’s on Meijer Drive.

Rounding out Yelp’s list is Lexy’s. Another pickup-only spot, the location on Spring Street is a Fort Wayne favorite.