National Guard deployed to 13 IU Health hospitals to help with ‘all-time high number’ of COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS – Last week, IU Health requested help from the Indiana National Guard for the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Guard is now supporting 13 of the health system’s 16 hospitals and will be deployed to two additional facilities next week. The request for aid doesn’t include Riley Children’s Hospital.

IU Health said there are 518 COVID-19 patients receiving care throughout its statewide network, marking an all-time high number of COVID-19 patients at IU Health.

There are 496 patients in ICU-level care; 339 of those are COVID-19 patients. IU Health has added more space for patients needing ICU-level care.

“As our COVID-19 numbers and volume of high-acuity patients continue to rise, the demand and strain on our team members, nurses and providers have never been greater,” IU Health said in a statement.

The Indiana National Guard is providing assistance at the following IU Health hospitals:

Arnett

Ball

Bedford

Blackford

Bloomington

Jay

Methodist

Morgan

North

Paoli

Saxony

University

West

National Guard resources will be deployed to IU Health Frankfort and White Memorial hospitals next week.

The healthcare system issued this statement urging people to get vaccinated: