National anthem sing-along honors healthcare workers, first responders handling COVID-19 pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People all around the area took time to honor the men and women on the frontline of the fight against the new coronavirus.

WLDE Classic Hits 101.7 encouraged people to step outside of their homes at 8 o’clock Friday evening to sing both the national anthem and Queen’s “We Will Rock You”. The station played the songs over the radio as well as arranged for the Martin Luther King Junior Bridge, the Lincoln Tower, and the Ash Building to be lit up in red, white, and blue, all to show those healthcare workers and first responders that their efforts are seen and appreciated.

“It’s all about solidarity and getting everyone to show their support for all of the first responders and everyone who’s involved in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dider. “The doctors, the nurses, the medical personnel, even volunteers.”

WLDE Operations Manager Captain Chris Didier said it was also a way they felt they could unite the community and let people take a break from everything going on in the world. The station first got the idea from a radio station in Chicago but that stations across the country have made similar plans.