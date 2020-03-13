National Alpaca Show returns to Coliseum with coronavirus restrictions

An alpaca owner takes a selfie with an alpaca at the National Alpaca Show.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The country’s largest annual gathering of alpacas is back in Fort Wayne this weekend, but it’s facing some restrictions due to coronavirus concerns.

The Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country each year.

This year is the third time since 2010 that the national show has been held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The alpacas and their owners will still face off in the supreme champion competition and will gather for other activities, but the event is no longer open to the public.

The Alpaca Owners Association released the following statement about the decision:

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations by local and national government to the public not to attend large events, Alpaca Owners Association has decided that in the interest of their members and attendees not to open the event to the public. We regret to have to make this decision and look forward to the National Alpaca Show returning to Fort Wayne in 2022 to share our alpacas and beautiful end products with you.

This is the most recent event at the Coliseum to see added restrictions or cancellations because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now in its 30th year, the event will run Friday through Sunday, with the Supreme Champion being crowned at the end of the show Sunday.