FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.

The machine is operated by Overdose Lifeline, Inc. following an initiative set forth by Governor Eric Holcomb’s office and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction to increase access to Naloxone to reach vulnerable populations

Naloxone, or Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

Parkview Health shared a statement with WANE 15 about the vending machine:

“The naloxone vending machine at Parkview Hospital Randallia is one of 19 statewide and is available for use by the public. The vending machines are part of an initiative announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021. The program is coordinated by Overdose Lifeline, Inc., an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping those affected by substance use disorder.

Parkview Hospital Randallia agreed to serve as a vending machine location as a way to provide residents access to lifesaving medication and ultimately help reduce the number of fatal drug overdoses in our community.“

According to hospital staff at Randallia, the vending machine hasn’t been live for more than a week and Overdose Lifeline has already had to come replenish its stock.

“I think it says that the need is high and that the location is perfect. Without any real attention, individuals have found it and are using it which is very remarkable,” Overdose Lifeline CEO Justin Phillips said.

This is what the Intra Nasal Naloxone Kits from Overdose Lifeline look like in their new vending machine outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

The vending machines contain free overdose reversal kits which have a shelf life of a couple of years.

The Naloxone Kits in the vending machine at Randallia showed expiration dates of August 2025.

Parkview Randallia Hospital is the first and only planned location Overdose Lifeline has for a vending machine in Allen County, but according to Phillips they have 24-hour pickup boxes placed throughout the county, inlcuding at several Allen county Public Library locations, called NaloxBoxes.

Overdose Lifeline’s website includes resources to help with Substance Use Disorder, including a map of all the places to find Narcan in the state of Indiana.

The map includes distribution centers, NaloxBoxes, and the new vending machines.

Phillips told WANE 15 this initiative stems from the pandemic where overdose numbers rose, perhaps due to isolation for so many people.

“We also know there’s shame and stigma with drug use, and individuals have a fear of being judged for asking for help and asking for Naloxone. So, when we make it possible for someone to come and access Naloxone free but also not having to have any interaction with another human being, that the distribution increases dramatically,” she added.