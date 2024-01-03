FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grab some tater tots and head to the Embassy Theatre, because three stars of the iconic comedy film “Napoleon Dynamite” are coming to Fort Wayne later this month for a special showing of the movie.

“Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries” brings the three actors- who portray Napoleon Dynamite, Pedro Sanchez and Uncle Rico respectively- to the stage of the Embassy Theatre on Jan. 18 following a screening of the movie.

The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., is described by the theater as “a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members”. Tickets were still available as of Wednesday afternoon. Learn more here.

In the coming-of-age film, quirky high schooler Napoleon is navigating life as a teenager in Idaho when his uncle Rico comes to town to stay with him and his older brother, Kip. As Uncle Rico tries to juggle looking after the brothers while reliving his own high school football days, Napoleon ends up befriending Pedro, the new kid at school. The two teens launch a campaign for Pedro to run for class president, and try to flirt with some girls along the way.

The Embassy has hosted similar events in the past, bringing on stars from beloved movies like “The Princess Bride” and “Star Trek” to discuss their nostalgic roles and behind-the-scenes stories.