FORT WANYE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police officer who shot and killed Dachena Warren-Hill on Sunday was identified as Officer Mark Guzman.

Guzman has been with the FWPD since October of 2017. In his history with the FWPD, he’s received disciplinary action for being involved in three car accidents while in his squad car. One of them resulted in a suspension. He received letters of reprimand for the other two.

The Allen County Coroner ruled Warren-Hill’s death a homicide as part of a “police action shooting,” after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, which never released any information about Warren-Hill or her condition, said on Sunday that officers were called to the area of Winchester Road and Babcock Lane just before noon on Sunday.

According to police, they received 911 calls that someone had been hit by a gold car, and that the car was also “banging into buildings.”

Police also stated that the driver of the vehicle was then trying to run over an officer who had already responded to the scene.

That’s when Guzman shot Warren-Hill, police said.

WANE 15 requested body camera footage of the shooting, but in the past requests for body camera footage have either been denied or taken weeks to months to be approved and sent.

On Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne’s Law Department notified WANE 15 its request was denied.

The notice said the request was denied, citing, in part, that the records were investigatory.

On Monday, WANE 15 asked FWPD Sergeant Jeremy Webb about the process of releasing body camera footage when someone properly requests it.

“Sometimes the video can take a lot of time to prepare, so there’s no timeframe specified by law that you have to have these requests honored,” Webb said. “We try to expedite it as much as we can, but sometimes it’s just not possible with manpower and all the things we have to do.”

Per standard procedure, the shooting is being investigated internally by the Fort Wayne Police Department and externally by Indiana State Police.