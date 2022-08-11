FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The final Allen County school district kicked off its 2022-2023 school year Thursday. One with many new faces, including a new superintendent and new assistant superintendent.

Northwest Allen had many job openings, but most of those were filled in the off-season. Chief communications officer Lizette Downey explains how the district is in a good spot with its staff.

“At the moment, fingers crossed, we are looking okay,” said Downey.

Staff and students are looking forward to another great school year.

“I feel good about where we are at and we a fully staffed, we have a great teaching staff,” Carter Jones, Maple Creek middle school Principal said. “They are going to do a great job educating our students, so I feel good about that, I also feel good about our trajectory is and our growth,” Jones explains. “When I started working here there were 720 students, 8 years later we are at 950, we just keep growing,” said Jones.

Northwest Allen County Schools currently has around 8,200 students in the district.

“Being with people and meeting people, being with classmates again, there’s a lot of people that I don’t see over the summer so being able to sit in class with them is exciting,” Junior Brenna Ginder explained.