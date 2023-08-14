ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — New renderings have provided a glimpse into Northwest Allen County School’s (NACS) plans for an expansion of Carroll High School and a new middle school.

The renderings, unveiled Monday during NACS’s school board meeting, were shown as part of a timeline update for the two projects.

A review of the design and developments for both projects will take place Oct. 2, and the construction documents and bidding processes should be finalized by late 2023.

The Carroll High School expansion will consist of over 20 new classrooms, an expanded dining area, a central media center and learning commons, a new weight room and additional small group areas.

The renderings for the new middle school come three weeks after NACS decided on a location for the building, which will be located off Shoaff Road in Huntertown near Fairview Cemetery.

A NACS school board member told WANE 15 the school logo, name and colors shown in the renderings for the new middle school are not official.

NACS has dealt with overcrowding issues and Carroll High School and other schools in recent years, which is what prompted the district to move forward with the two projects.