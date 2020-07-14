NACS unveils initial reopening plan, will work with other districts to finalize

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County School officials unveiled their initial plans for reopening and returning to school Tuesday night.

The school board approved the plan, which includes of the option of in-person or distance learning for a semester.

They stressed that anyone feeling ill or symptomatic stay home from school and the implementation of social distancing and hand washing.

Teachers will be asked to prepare secondary lesson plans in case they are forced to revert back to remote learning, or if a student were to get sick and miss significant time in class.

The district said they will also look to use seating charts to help with contact tracing efforts in case any student was found to have the virus. They add school nurses and possibly even Parkview could help with symptom screening for students and teachers.

Masks are expected to be used in public spaces and areas where students and teachers can’t social distance. They’ll also be required on buses. Officials are looking at built in areas where students and teachers could go to remove their mask for a short break if necessary. They’ll also look to increase air filtration levels for the year and increase the amount of time that students spend outside.

Officials said they’re looking at schedule modifications as well. They said the hope is to limit the amount of larger gatherings like lunch and passing periods to help keep students separated. The district plans to turn off their water fountains and use touchless hydration stations.

The district said they have been working with other school districts to put together the plan and will continue to do so until they are ready to finalize theirs.

To hear the full plan, click HERE.