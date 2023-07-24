ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) took another step toward adding a third middle school to its district.

During Monday’s school board meeting, NACS officials voted to purchase roughly 122 acres off Shoaff Road in Huntertown across from Fairview Cemetery and build the middle school there.

The new school will join Carroll Middle School and Maple Creek Middle School as the only middle schools in NACS’s district.

NACS decided to build a new middle school to address overcrowding issues within the district.

Officials previously stated they hope to complete construction of the new middle school by summer 2026.