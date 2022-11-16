FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Allen County school districts are paying close attention to their enrollment numbers for two different reasons.

Northwest Allen County Schools had discussions at its school board meeting this week about having to expand by either building a new school or adding onto existing ones.

Superintendent Wayne Barker told WANE 15 that both of the district’s middle schools are basically at capacity and that Carroll High School is filling up as well.

NACS already opened a new elementary school last year and can re-district in the years to come to keep elementary schools from becoming a problem. Barker said he doesn’t see elementary schools being an issue for five to six years.

Overall, the district continues to grow, and Barker said projections show increased enrollment over the next 10 years.

“It’s a good problem, you know?,” he said. “It’s an exciting problem. People are choosing to move to our school district and have their children go to school here, and when you look at what’s happening across the state with enrollment, this is a very good problem.”

Will there be a new middle school built? Possibly. Barker said he doesn’t foresee a new high school being built right now, but they may have to prepare for it in the future.

Either way, students going into middle school and moving up to high school will need a place to go.

Barker said all options that were thrown out at the school board this meeting will be looked at.

“Now it’s time to do the work. Work with architects, work with other people, work with our administrative team, work with our school board, work with the community to see which options best fit our school community,” Barker added.

Meanwhile, Southwest Allen County Schools saw a decline in enrollment this year for just the second time in district history.

Superintendent Park Ginder told WANE 15 in a statement that the drop isn’t something he expects to see become a trend.

The statement reads:

“SACS is down 38 students this year according to the ADM count window that ended mid-September. This drop is only the second time in our corporation’s history we have experienced a decline in enrollment. Since 2015-2016, SACS has added 727 students. While there is no recognizable pattern in students leaving, our funding is tied to student numbers and it does impact our budget.

SACS anticipates our student numbers to not only rebound but to increase. Currently, home inventory for sale is low but is expected to grow with several neighborhood developments planned in the southwest community.”