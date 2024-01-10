ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Carroll Middle School teacher is on administrative leave after being accused of hitting a student, and Northwest Allen County Schools responded to the allegation Wednesday.

A statement sent to families of the middle school said a teacher- who was not named- was accused of striking a student, and the teacher will be on leave until the investigation is complete.

“We understand that incidents like these can be distressing for parents and students alike,” Superintendent Wayne Barker said in the statement. “Rest assured that we are actively working to address the situation while respecting the privacy of those involved.”

It’s not clear when the alleged incident took place.

