NACS: new elementary school will be delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A delay for Aspen Meadow Elementary School, the new building planned for August in Northwest Allen County Schools, means students will stay put another school year.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Chris Himsel says “the general contractor acknowledged that the roof, gym, and certain classroom spaces, as well as the outdoor areas, will not be substantially completed prior to the start of the school year even under the best-case scenario.”

Therefore, the updated elementary attendance areas will not be implemented until August 2021.

March 23, 2020 Dear Parents and Guardians of NACS Children, On February 13, the Board approved updated attendance areas. However, the timing of when the updated attendance areas would be implemented was postponed until after we had more information about the progress of Aspen Meadow Elementary School. Based on the information received by NACS from the general contractor since February 13, Aspen Meadow Elementary School will not be ready for our students in August 2020. NACS has been advised by the general contractor that the project will not be substantially completed within the timeframe set forth in the parties’ contract. In its most recent schedule, the general contractor acknowledged that the roof, gym, and certain classroom spaces, as well as the outdoor areas, will not be substantially completed prior to the start of the school year even under the best-case scenario. Accordingly, to ensure the health and safety of students and to ensure a positive experience for all Aspen Meadow families, NACS has made the decision to delay the opening of the new school. Therefore, the updated elementary attendance areas will not be implemented until August 2021. During the 2020-2021 school year, the current attendance areas will continue to guide the assignment of students to our elementary schools. For families whose children will be reassigned to a different elementary school in August 2021, transition activities will be created, and these transition activities will be implemented next spring, the spring of 2021. As a result of delaying implementation of the updated elementary attendance areas, final discussions related to updating middle school attendance areas will be delayed until at least fall 2021. Implementation of updated middle school attendance areas will be delayed until at least August 2022. We apologize for inconveniences caused by this delay which will include the continued use of portable classrooms. However, we believe it is more important that Aspen Meadow be constructed to the specifications designed and communicated to all contractors interested in bidding the project in fall 2019. These specifications are based upon the design of Cedar Canyon and Eel River elementary schools. If these specifications are executed as designed, then Aspen Meadow should serve our community well by providing healthy and safe learning environments for children attending classes within it. Respectfully, Chris Himsel Superintendent