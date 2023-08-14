FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Northwest Allen County School (NACS) officials presented the final version of the district’s “Strategic Plan” during its school board meeting.

According to NACS, the Strategic Plan serves as a “living document” that will be a “North Star” to help the district achieve its future goals.

The district began work on the Strategic Plan in late 2022, and officials utilized community feedback and a steering committee comprised of teachers, students, administrators and parents to develop the plan.

NACS identified four key values in the Strategic Plan that the district believes will help the community moving forward:

Character – Aiming to help students become individuals who are kind, empathetic, respectful and hard-working

– Aiming to help students become individuals who are kind, empathetic, respectful and hard-working Connection – Creating an environment where students and families feel supported and cared for by the school community

– Creating an environment where students and families feel supported and cared for by the school community Growth – Valuing the learning process and leading students to understand that they can achieve their goals through dedication and hard work

– Valuing the learning process and leading students to understand that they can achieve their goals through dedication and hard work Achievement – Providing students with a high-quality educational experience where they can excel and achieve in all areas of their educational careers and beyond

The district also plans to focus on personalized learning experiences, student and staff wellness, trust and transparency, and community and belonging in order to meet its goals.