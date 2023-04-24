FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) continues to search for an answer to a good problem to have.

They have too many students.

NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker told WANE 15 five months ago that the district was ‘nearly at 100% of our middle school capacities’ and that ‘if we started building today we couldn’t meet the need that we’re going to have.’

During Monday’s school board meeting district officials said they have visited multiple other schools to generate ideas on how to tackle the issue.

While looking at other districts, the board says that they are trying to create actionable goals.

In a statement the district sent WANE 15, it was clear that feedback from their demographic study has, and will continue to form their plan of action.