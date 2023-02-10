FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media.

According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm.

However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation suggested the threat was not the work of the student in the photo and that people should “withhold judgment about this student and avoid jumping to conclusions until all of the facts are known.”

NACS also warned that social media posts are easily manipulated and shared at a rapid rate.

Authorities are working to find who is responsible for the photo and hold that person accountable for their actions, according to NACS.