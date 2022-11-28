FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) is facing a serious issue: it doesn’t have enough room for its students.

“We’re nearly at 100% of our middle school capacities right now. So, you know, if we started building today we couldn’t meet the need that we’re going to have,” said NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker.

And while Barker says it’s a good problem to have, it’s one that is starting to beleaguer the district nonetheless.

Outside of both the district’s middle schools being at capacity, Barkers says Carroll High School is approaching its limit as well.

“Looking at the high school as the second priority, an increase of 500 students are coming there,” said Barker. “What do we need to do at Carroll High School to expand the building, to renovate, to add on to accommodate those students?”

Right now, solutions are both short-term and long-term.

Barker says in the short term, the district will have to get a little creative in providing spacing alternatives for students like adding mobile, modular classrooms outside of buildings.

In the long term, architects and designers are being consulted about expansion.

Barker says the designers of both middle schools in the district (Carroll Middle School and Maple Creek Middle School) will be present at the next school board meeting to help.