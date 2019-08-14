NACS continues growth as new school year begins

NORTHWEST ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As Northwest Allen County Schools starts a new academic year Wednesday, district leaders continue to face an exciting challenge: growth.

The school district has seen consistent growth for the last several years. So much so, that many of its schools are now at capacity or overcrowded.

NACS begins the 2019-2020 school year with one high school, two middle schools, and seven elementary schools. By next year at this time, the number of elementary schools will increase by one.

Rendering of the new elementary school being built in Northwest Allen County Schools.

Construction is in the first stages on a new elementary school off of Hathaway Road, near Carroll Middle School. It’ll look much like the current Eel River and Cedar Canyon elementary schools and will hold around 500 students.

The new school will help alleviate some of the overcrowding happening at the existing seven elementary schools in the district. In the meantime, several of them have resorted to adding portable classrooms to accommodate high enrollment.

NACS officials tell WANE 15 a site improvement project is also planned for Carroll High School. Details have not been released yet, but we’re told the project will be significant.

According to NACS officials, all of these projects will help continue to improve the quality of education that students in the district will receive, which is already high as the district consistently ranks as one of the top school systems in the state.

To learn more about Northwest Allen County Schools, CLICK HERE.