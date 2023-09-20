FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) School Board met Wednesday night to discuss the budget for the upcoming year.

Just last month, the district provided renderings for an expansion of Carroll High School and a brand-new middle school; however, the price of the construction project wasn’t included in the 2024 budget.

That’s because the board separately approved a General Obligation Bond, and now, a little over $19 million will go toward funding the beginning of the project.

The Carroll High School expansion will consist of over 20 new classrooms, an expanded dining area, a central media center and more.

NACS has dealt with overcrowding issues in recent years, which is what prompted the district to move forward with the two projects.

The maximum price for the project in its entirety is set at $178 million, and officials said another bond will be granted in 2024 to cover the rest.

Officials also said additions and renovations for Carroll High School won’t begin until 2025, and the new middle school isn’t set to open until 2026.

A review of the design and developments for both projects will take place Oct. 2, and the construction documents and bidding processes should be finalized by late 2023.