NACS announces name of new elementary school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools has announced the name of its new elementary school being built.

The school district posted a video link on its Twitter page Monday announcing the school will be called Aspen Meadow Elementary School, and the mascot will be the Bulldogs.

The wait is over…NACS has officially named its new elementary school. Find out here: https://t.co/3aNiuYgYdu#NACSnewschool — NWAllenCountySchools (@NWAllenSchoolFW) August 27, 2019

Construction on the building has been underway since spring and is moving along steadily. Passersby can see framework up at the work site along Hathaway Road, near Carroll Middle School.

The school is modeled after Eel River and Cedar Canyon elementary schools, but it’ll already be equipped for full-day kindergarten.

Once complete, Aspen Meadow will be able to hold around 500 students, and the 98-acre property also has room for additional facilities in the future if necessary.

The addition of the school comes as Northwest Allen County Schools continues to see significant growth.

District officials hope Aspen Meadow Elementary School will help alleviate some of the overcrowding happening at the seven existing elementary schools, some of which have resorted to adding portable classrooms to accommodate high enrollment.

Aspen Meadow Elementary is expected to be open for the 2020-2021 school year.