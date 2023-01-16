FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An antique mall that’s been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.

That’s according to Antiques on Broadway owner Lora Goeglein, who said she’s been ordered to clear out of the space at 1115 Broadway – right next to The Brass Rail – her mall has occupied since 2002.

“You know, I’ve put a lot of time and work and money into the place to try to make it nice and have a good variety of merchandise,” Goeglein said. “It’s been my heart and soul.”

Goeglein said she had until March to be out of the building.

For years, she said she had a month-to-month lease with the Zacher Group. Her store is 5,500 square foot space and currently listed as being owned by Srm Properties, LLC, which shares an address with the Zacher Group.

Initially, she believed The Steffen Group, Inc., a local real estate firm, had bought the building. A lawyer for the firm, though, told WANE TV that was inaccurate and then released the following statement:

“The Steffen Group, Inc. is the commercial real estate firm acting solely as the real estate broker on behalf of the third party purchaser of the subject property. The Steffen Group, Inc. is NOT the purchaser of the subject property. No closing has occurred as of this date and ownership of the subject property remains with the current owner, subject to the terms of the relevant purchase agreement. It is the understanding of the Steffen Group, Inc. that there is an existing lease between Antiques on Broadway and the current property owner. Indiana law requires that the terms of the existing lease be honored by any subsequent owner, and the purchaser, upon closing and assumption of said lease, will abide by the terms thereof.”

Goeglein said her antique mall currently allows various venders to rent out space to sell their wares and merchandise throughout the area. She is still trying to figure out if she can move the mall to another location or whether the business’ time has come and gone.

“Time is going fast, the days are slipping away,” Goeglein said. “I’ve been trying to find a building to move to, but no luck so far.”

“Everything is quite expensive,” she added. “It’s a big decision on whether to keep going and build it up and do it again or to just let it go.”