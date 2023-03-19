FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — My Autism Ally partnered with Purdue Fort Wayne School of Education Sunday afternoon to celebrate Reading Across America plus Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

The sensory-friendly party was held in the Purdue Fort Wayne International Ballroom per a release. As a way to celebrate, partygoers got to read, make crafts and play Dr. Seuss-themed games. Attendees were also able to explore resources regarding autism and other behavioral conditions within Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.

The event was free to the public.