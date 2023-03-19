FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Muslim Community Help Center Cemetery Association held a fundraiser Sunday in support of the cemetery on Decatur Road.

Tickets to the fundraiser were $5 each. Attendees were able to enjoy authentic food and immerse themselves in the Muslim culture before Ramadan begins on March 22.

According to Vice President Ma Za Ah, the cemetery located in Fort Wayne was the first in the area to be opened by the Burmese Muslim. Currently, the entrance of the cemetery is under construction.

Ma Za Ah said this fundraiser was the best way get community members to “come together and have a good time.”

To learn more about the MCHCCA and the cemetery, visit the organization’s Facebook page.