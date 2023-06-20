SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) A man wanted for murder in Ohio was taken into custody Monday following a traffic stop by Indiana State Police in southern Indiana.

A trooper pulled over a car on I-65 in Jackson County for a traffic violation according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

The driver initially gave the trooper a fake name before admitting to his real identity. A records check determined the driver, Shannon W. Liccardo, 34, of Twinsburg, Ohio was wanted on a murder warrant out of Maple Heights, Ohio.

Liccardo was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.