MARION, Ind. (WANE) Within a matter of hours, police arrested a man on a charge of murder after another man was shot and killed in Marion, Indiana Wednesday evening.

The investigation began when a woman called 911 at 7:39 p.m., screaming that she needed help according to a press release from the Marion Police Department. When police arrived at the home on South Miller Avenue, the woman said her boyfriend had been shot. They found Quentin McCool, 25, of Marion bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police were able to quickly identify a suspect. Police in Kokomo found Keegan Mills, 25, and he was arrested for Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender.