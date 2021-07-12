Mural of hope, healing and love honors victims of the quadruple homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community continues to heal after a quadruple murder left a mother and her three children dead, and a southeast artist is helping the process.

On June 2, 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent, were brutally killed in their home at 2904 Gay St.

In remembrance of the victims, Teresa Ridley, a southeast Fort Wayne artist, created the “Chosen” mural which is painted on Unity Barbershop, located near the intersection of Gay and Pontiac. The image features the Black Madonna. Ridley told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee it represents love, hope and healing.

The mural was already planned before the tragic event that took the lives of the victims, but after their homicide, Ridley dedicated the mural to the family.

“I wanted to put in a little extra treatment in the instillation,” Ridley said. “I really wanted to be able to really offer something to that family and the other families that have lost their loved ones in the area due to violence.”

Ridley added that the client who funded the project wanted imagery in the southeast of Fort Wayne that was uplifting and reflective of them in a Christian theme.

“We are from this community and one good thing about being from this community and doing the things that we can do is really just uplifting,” said Ron Lewis, an artist who partners with Ridley. “You bring it here and we don’t have to go down town and do it or out the way. We can do it right here. Knowing that we can do this, we have the ability to do this, especially paying tribute to some of our fallen community members.”