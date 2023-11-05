MUNCIE, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after three dead bodies were discovered inside a Muncie home on Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 500 block of S. Rambler Road for a death investigation. Before that, the Delaware County Dispatch was contacted by a caller reporting that they found a woman who they believed was possibly deceased inside an attached garage of the residence.

The caller reportedly told dispatch that they visited the residence to check on the female that nobody had been able to get in touch with for some time.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found two adult males in the residence and a woman. All of them were confirmed as deceased. The Delaware County Coroner identified the deceased as 32-year-old Kevin Humphrey, 45-year-old Sarah Barnes and 76-year-old Douglas Starr.

Autopsy results are pending, according to the Delaware County Coroner’s Office. While the three bodies were found with gunshot wounds, the exact cause of death is still under investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

Police have not found any physical evidence of forced entry and reassured the wider community that there is currently no active threat.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department detectives division at 765-747-4867 or the Muncie police dispatch at 765-747-4838.