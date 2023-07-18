INDIANAPOLIS – No one hit the jackpot for Saturday’s or Monday’s Powerball drawing, but it’s certainly worth taking a second look at your tickets.

Six tickets sold in Indiana for the drawings are worth either $50,000 or $100,000.

The $100,000 winning ticket was for Saturday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Meijer Store No. 152 at 6650 Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville. The ticket included Power Play.

Another ticket for Saturday’s drawing is worth $50,000. The winner purchased it at Lucky Stop located at 1912 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

The winning Powerball numbers for the July 15 drawing were 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball of 18.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, four tickets for Monday night’s drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball, making them worth $50,000. They were sold all across the state at the following locations:

Village Pantry located at 3630 Greenbush St. in Lafayette

Speedway No. 1211 located at 279 S. Van Buren St. in Nashville

Smoke Shop 17 located at 9131 E. 109th St. in Crown Point

GETGO #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson

The winning numbers for the July 17 drawing were 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday with the jackpot estimated at $1 billion—making it the third-largest prize in Powerball history.